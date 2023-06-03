Submit Release
DYRS Seeks Applicants for Youth Programming

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

February 1, 2023

CONTACT:

Dr. Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

The complete Request for Applications (RFA) and all eligibility information can be found on DYRS’s website at https://dyrs.dc.gov/page/current-funding-opportunities. The deadline for all submissions is  February 24, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.  Applications must be submitted by email to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the institution types listed below may apply for this grant.

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations

-Faith-based organizations

-Government agencies

-Universities/educational institutions

-Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].

###

ABOUT DYRS: The District of Columbia’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is the District’s juvenile justice agency. DYRS improves public safety by allowing court-involved youth to become more productive citizens by building on the youths’ and families’ strengths in the least restrictive, most homelike environment consistent with public safety. DYRS seeks to incorporate best practices and promising approaches to creating the nation's best strength-based, data-driven juvenile justice agency

