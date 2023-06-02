On Thursday, May 25, 2023, BC Liquor held an event at its 39th and Cambie location in Vancouver for the release of The Macallan The Reach 81 Years Old whisky, valued at $228,000.

The event invited customers to enter into a draw for the chance to purchase the exclusive product.

A customer was successfully drawn at the event, however, the customer has advised the BC Liquor Distribution Branch that they will not be finalizing the purchase and have withdrawn their entry.

As such, during the week of June 12, BC Liquor will conduct a supervised redraw from the original pool of participants who entered the draw. The winner will be notified by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

The draw will continue until a customer confirms the purchase.

Learn More:

More information will be available online at the BC Liquor website: https://www.bcliquorstores.com