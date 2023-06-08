Diane Peterson, Legendary Hollywood Stuntwoman and Author, to Speak at the Malibu Library Speakers Series, June 13, 2023

Diane Peterson Photo courtesy of Diane Peterson

At the event, Diane Peterson will discuss her exciting new memoir, Hollywood Stuntwoman.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Peterson, Legendary Hollywood stuntwoman and highly acclaimed author, will discuss her edge-of-the-seat, page-turning memoir "Hollywood Stuntwoman," detailing her rise to success as a Hollywood stuntwoman. The event will occur on June 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. (PST) at the Malibu Library, 23519 West Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265. The Malibu Library Speaker Series is a free event of the Los Angeles County Library and the City of Malibu. Since 2013, the Malibu Library Speaker Series has featured professionals, authors, and other noteworthy persons covering various topics. The engagement is the perfect opportunity for readers to embark on an adventure with Peterson into the world of stunts and learn how she became a stuntwoman.

“Take an exciting journey with me into my world of action stunts, adventures, joy, heartbreak, death, and my uncanny desire to overcoming my fears and follow my dreams! I hope to inspire you to live your dream life, too,” Peterson says.

Peterson has been in the stuntwoman business for over 40 years and has many credits. She has worked as a stunt double for some of the biggest names in film and television, including Sharon Stone, Jessica Lange, Faye Dunaway, Diane Keaton, Farrah Faucett, Michele Pfeiffer, Heather Locklear, and many other actresses. In addition to her work in front of the camera, she served as the former President of the Stuntwomen's Association of Motion Pictures. Peterson is also the first woman to join the East Coast Stuntmen’s Association, even after being turned down because of her gender. She was told by the Stuntmen’s Association, "Forget it, honey,’ we put the wigs on, and we do the stunts,” Peterson recalled.

It was not easy for Peterson in the beginning. According to the Malibu Times, she was hurt during her first job with the Stuntmen’s Association but did not give up. They convinced her to try a second time. This time she was successful, and “a star was born.” In her book, Peterson discusses her trials, tribulations, and unwillingness to stop believing in herself. According to the Malibu Times, Peterson's book provides a fascinating look inside the world of Hollywood stunts and what it takes to succeed as a stunt performer. Peterson shares a universal message of self-determination and perseverance.

“It’s my life punctuated by great stunts and comes with messages about fear and following your dreams,” says Peterson.

