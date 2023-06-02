Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Guilford County

NORTH CAROLINA, June 2 - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Joel Oakley to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 18, serving Guilford County. He will fill the vacancy created by the Honorable Tonia Cutchin’s appointment to the Superior Court.

“Joel Oakley brings years of legal expertise to the bench,” said Governor Cooper. “I am confident that he will serve with fairness and dedication.”

Joel Oakley is a solo practitioner in Greensboro with decades of experience in private practice. Previously, he was a Partner at Rumsey & Oakley. He is a member of the N.C. Advocates for Justice, the Greensboro Bar Association, and has served four terms as President of the Greensboro Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Oakley earned his Bachelor of Arts at Appalachian State University and his Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

