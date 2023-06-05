Shane Krauser to Speak at Prestigious Utah Youth Leadership Conference
Shane Krauser is an experienced prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, and collegiate adjunct professor. He is a current candidate for mayor of Gilbert, ArizonaGILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser, a nationally-renowned scholar of America’s Constitution and a current candidate for Gilbert (AZ) mayor, is headed to Utah for several events.
Utah Boys State Leadership Conference: Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Shane Krauser's first stop is Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He is slated as a featured speaker at the highly-acclaimed Utah Boys State Leadership Conference hosted by the American Legion.
Boys State is a high-level, intense conference focused on leadership, civics, and government instruction for U.S. high school students. The workshop is put on annually, and Shane Krauser is making his second appearance as a speaker.
Kent Hansen, the Executive Director of Utah Boys State, said, "Shane Krauser's dynamic delivery and natural enthusiasm make him very popular with the very young men who will control the future of our country. If we don’t instill a love of country, the sacrifices made by those who have gone before will be in vain. Shane is determined to see that that does not happen."
Some of the prominent participants of Boys State who graduated as young men include Mike Huckabee, Bill Clinton, Joe Lieberman, Rush Limbaugh, Michael Jordan, Samuel Alito, Jon Bon Jovi, Hugh Hewitt, Tom Brokaw, Mike Lee, Nick Saban, and many others.
Shane Krauser commented, "The invitation to speak at this week-long event is one of the highest honors for me. It is inspiring to have young men so interested in their country and America's uniqueness. I am very much looking forward to contributing at this conference and helping these young men identify the vital role they can play in carrying the torch of freedom."
Boys State is among the nation's most respected educational programs of government instruction for high school students. It is a participatory program in which students are exposed to the rights and privileges, along with the duties and responsibilities, of a citizen.
The training is practical with city, county, and state governments operated by students elected to various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses, and recreational programs.
Given his vast experience that spans over 2000 speaking engagements internationally, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada, Shane Krauser brings a wealth of knowledge to educate and inspire these young men.
Krauser worked as a Maricopa Deputy County Attorney (prosecutor) for 12 years in Phoenix, Arizona. He then transitioned out of government work and became a partner with a large law firm in Tempe, Arizona where he worked as a criminal defense consultant.
Shane Krauser was also an adjunct professor of constitutional and criminal law for over a decade.
Most recently, Krauser announced his candidacy for mayor of Gilbert, Arizona.
Freedom’s Last Best Chance: Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Shane Krauser will speak at 7:00 p.m. at an event entitled "Freedom's Last Best Chance: America's Solutions in 2023." The gathering is hosted by Liberty United, an organization directed by Jake Oaks.
Krauser will be joined by Jason Preston, a former U.S. congressional candidate (UT) and the founder of We Are The People.
The event will be held at the Kimber Academy located at 135 S. State St., #12, Lindon, UT 84042. Admission is free.
Leadership and Entrepreneurship Convention: Friday, June 16, through Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Shane Krauser will finish out the week as a featured speaker at a leadership and entrepreneurship convention hosted by the Starfish Platform at the Utah Valley Convention Center at 220 W. Center St. in Provo, Utah. Tickets are $175.
For more information, contact Jared Taylor with Vote Shane Krauser at (480) 734-7073 or email Contact@ShaneKrauser.com.
Learn more at:
Website: https://VoteShaneKrauser.com
Social Media:
https://facebook.com/ShaneKrauser
https://twitter.com/ShaneKrauser
https://instagram.com/Shane.Krauser
https://linkedin.com/in/ShaneKrauser
Jared Taylor
Vote Shane Krauser
+1 (480) 734-7073
Contact@ShaneKrauser.com