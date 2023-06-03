YUMZ Lab Has Announced Its Entry Into The Mushroom Wellness Market
YUMZ Lab is also offering free shipping across the United States.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary startup based out of Los Angeles, California, YUMZ, is delighted to announce its entry into the mushroom wellness market. They are pioneers in the development of Mushroom Gummies.
Understanding mushrooms' immense potential for promoting overall wellness, YUMZ, has developed a unique range of products that contain 0.00% psilocybin, ensuring they are legal for consumption across 50 states. Due to current regulations, the company will not be shipping to Louisiana.
Produced in a state-of-the-art Las Vegas laboratory, YUMZ products follow rigorous quality and safety standards. Leveraging cutting-edge research and innovative extraction techniques, the company ensures that each of its gummy products delivers the most potent compounds for best experience.
YUMZ mushroom gummies, available now, come in a variety of flavors and are packed with compounds derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom. YUMZ gummies are a delicious and easy way to incorporate natural and legal psychoactive mushrooms into your daily routine. The company uses a strict age-verification process to ensure its products are only purchased by customers who are 21+ and older.
With their innovative and legal approach to harnessing the power of mushrooms, YUMZ is positioned to significantly impact the mushroom industry.
For more information on YUMZ and their mushroom gummies visit https://yumzlab.com
