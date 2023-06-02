Sioux Falls Man Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence For First-Degree Rape

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, June 2, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that a Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for first degree rape.

Donald Anderson, 60, was sentenced this week in in Roberts County Circuit Court for first-degree rape of a girl who was between five and eight-years-old at the time. He had earlier pled guilty in the case.

“The result of this case was strengthened by the work of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors involved,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We want to recognize this young girl’s bravery in coming forward in very difficult circumstances.”

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Law Enforcement, and the Watertown Police Department.

South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Roberts County State’s Attorney prosecuted the case.

-30-