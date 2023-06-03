Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant 2023: Embracing Inclusivity and Empowerment on a Global Stage
Mrs.Universe Jamaica 2022-Oliva Smikle Prepares to Crown a New Queen on July 8th, at the AC Hotel in Jamaica.
Mrs. Universe Jamaica 2021- Shannon Green, Entreprenuer, Philanthropist, and Organizer of Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant.
Mrs. Univerese Jamaica Reigning Queen Amongst Peers as Each Queen from Respective Countries/State's embark on their Philanthropic Journey.
Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant 2023, "Empowerment on a Global Stage"
Encouraged to Embrace Inclusivity, to Create a Catalyst for Change!”KINGSTON, JAMAICA, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant, July 8th, 2023, at the AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica. Has officially opened its doors to contestants worldwide, inviting them to be part of an extraordinary celebration of beauty, talent, and the unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. This prestigious pageant, driven by the values of inclusivity and empowerment, offers a transformative platform for women from diverse backgrounds to showcase their unique qualities and represent their respective countries on an international stage. RICKRHODES INC. sits down with Shannon Green, the visionary behind the Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant, the Mrs Universe Jamaica Queen of 2021 is passionate about fostering a global sisterhood that transcends borders and unites women from all walks of life. With her extensive travels to over 10 countries, Shannon recognizes the immense power of diverse experiences and perspectives. Through this pageant, she aims to create a vibrant tapestry of voices that will inspire and uplift communities worldwide.
The Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant is not just a mere beauty contest; it is a catalyst for change. Contestants are encouraged to embrace inclusivity, empowerment, and the spirit of philanthropy. By participating in this esteemed pageant, women have the opportunity to raise awareness and advocate for causes close to their hearts, becoming agents of positive change in society.
Reigning Queen Mrs. Universe Jamaica 2022 , Olivia Smikle a remarkable individual deeply connected to her Jamaican roots, exemplifies the values upheld by the Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant. Growing up on the rural farm lands of Jamaica, Olivia developed an unwavering appreciation for family, nature, and community. Her commitment to serving her community and empowering women has been a driving force throughout her life.
The Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant provides a platform for contestants to amplify their voices and make a lasting impact. As Queen, Olivia's journey serves as an inspiration to women worldwide, showcasing her dedication to community service and the empowerment of women. Her remarkable story embodies the principles of inclusivity and resilience, resonating with individuals from all walks of life.
Mrs. Universe Jamaica 2021-Shannon Green
Mrs. Universe Jamaica Pageant/ Caribbean Pageants Inc.
