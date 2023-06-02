Citizen Airmen Play Pivotal Role in Women’s Air and Space Symposium

Intending to empower Airmen and Guardians to use their voices to enact meaningful change, Citizen Airmen led the all-volunteer team responsible for planning and executing the third annual Department of the Air Force Women’s Air and Space Symposium in March.

With its theme this year of “In the Room Where Decisions Are Made,” the symposium brought together service members, civilians and family members from across the Department of Defense to a forum that increased awareness, provided inspiration and tools to accelerate change, and highlighted wins and opportunities for Airmen, Guardians and civilians to remove barriers across the DoD.

Chief Master Sgt. Jaimee Freeman, a Reservist assigned to the Secretary of the Air Force Diversity and Inclusion Office, Lt. Col. Jadee Purdy from the Reserve’s 94th Civil Engineer Squadron at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, and Ivan Rivera, a graphic designer from Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command’s public affairs office, served on the event’s executive planning team. They not only curated impactful content with representation from more than 85 keynote speakers and panelists from across the DoD, industry and academia, but they brought together the team in collaboration with the 2nd Audiovisual Squadron from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, for full production of the three-day symposium.

“We are excited to have reached so many viewers, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive,” Freeman said. “We appreciated hearing from so many Airmen and Guardians, and were inspired by potential Airmen and Guardians who were motivated by the event to want to join military service.”

Additionally, the team created a new WASPS logo to promote branding and marketing.

“It was an honor supporting WASPS,” said Rivera, the lead graphic designer for the symposium. “It brings me great joy knowing the impacts women are having in the Air and Space realms all over the force.”

Powered by 71 volunteers from across the DoD, WASPS exceeded expectations by logging more than 18,000 viewers each day. The event sparked an ongoing dialogue that continued months after the event.

“By virtue of your hard work, Airmen and Guardians from around the world came together over the three days and focused on removing barriers that still exist for women and minorities who serve, while also increasing awareness and building leaders armed for action,” said Marianne Malizia, the Department of the Air Force’s director of Diversity and Inclusion. “Thank you for a job well done.”

“The dedication of our Reserve Citizen Airmen created an enduring platform to drive meaningful change across our enterprise with the WASPS’s framework and content,” Freeman said.

The symposium was recorded to ensure future access and opportunities to share. Each day was recorded separately and can be viewed at the links below. If you would like to be involved in supporting the 2024 event, stay tuned for a call for volunteers.

Day 1: DVIDS - Webcast - Women's Air and Space Power Symposium 2023 Day 1: Finding Inspiration (dvidshub.net)

Day 2: DVIDS - Webcast - Women's Air and Space Power Symposium 2023 Day 2: Developing Skills (dvidshub.net)

Day 3: DVIDS - Video - Women’s Air & Space Power Symposium 2023 Day 3, Part 3 (dvidshub.net)