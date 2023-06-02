DYRS Seeks Applicants for Various Youth Programming Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 2, 2023

(Washington, DC)—Today, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) released two Requests for Applications (RFA) seeking entities to support DYRS youth programming. Full text of the RFAs are available on the DYRS website at dyrs.dc.gov/page/current-funding-opportunities.

Oasis Reserve for Youth Training

DYRS is seeking eligible entities to provide training in construction trades and soft skills development. The selected entities will be responsible for designing and building the Oasis Reserve. This new outdoor environmental campus will serve as a venue for youth and family outdoor education and environmental programming. The construction trades training will equip the young participants with practical skills. The soft skills development program will focus on building the youth's communication, teamwork, and leadership abilities. The project is expected to last four months, starting in June 2023, and the amount available is up to $1.7 million. The Oasis Reserve project is an exciting opportunity for eligible entities to positively impact the lives of young people in the justice system. It is also a chance to contribute to developing a state-of-the-art environmental campus that will benefit the community for years to come. The deadline for application submissions is 6/8/2023 at 4:30 p.m. All applications must be submitted via email at [email protected].

Administrative Oversight of the Achievement Center Programming Initiative

DYRS is seeking an Administrative Oversight agency for Fiscal Year 2024 (October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024) to support delivering Achievement Center-based services. The selected agency will manage the daily operations of programs offered at the Achievement Centers while providing technical support to program providers and assisting DYRS staff in organizing and managing programs and special events. The funding available for this project is up to $3.2 million for 12 months starting in October 2023. This funding will also cover subgrants for Achievement Center programming and services. Interested agencies that share a commitment to providing quality services to youth are encouraged to apply. The deadline for application submissions is 7/3/2023 at 4:30 p.m. All applications must be submitted via ZoomGrants at zoomgrants.com/zgf/DYRS/Administrative_Oversight_Initiative.

Applicants for RFAs should be in alignment with the DYRS vision – to provide the nation’s best continuum of care for court-involved and at-risk youth and their families through a wide range of programs that emphasize individual strengths, personal accountability, public safety, skill development, family involvement, and community support.

