New funding improves children’s care at Canuck Place

CANADA, June 2 - Seriously ill children and their families receiving care at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice will benefit from improved care and services as the Province invests $4.5 million to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver hospice facility.

“No one wants to think about their child requiring hospice care, and when they do need that care, they should be able to focus solely on their child,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The new funding will allow Canuck Place to make needed upgrades to their facility, so that children and their families can continue to receive care in a safe and comfortable space during a vulnerable time in their lives.”

The funding will go toward enhancing patient care rooms, improving the ventilation system, structural repairs to the roof and exterior of the building, making accessibility improvements and creating a new building for administrative functions. Construction is expected to be complete by 2025.

“With the support of the Province of B.C., Canuck Place can now address much-needed upgrades to our Vancouver hospice,” said Denise Praill, CEO, Canuck Place. “This investment will improve quality, safety and efficiency in care for over 870 children with life-threatening illnesses and their families from across B.C. and the Yukon. On behalf of our expert clinical team, staff, volunteers and children and families, we are grateful for this funding.”

Established in 1995, and now operating out of two locations in Vancouver and Abbotsford, Canuck Place provides care in home, in hospice and in hospital for pain and symptom management, medical respite, education and art, music and recreation therapy, end-of-life care, and grief and bereavement counselling at no cost to families across B.C. and the Yukon.

Canuck Place was the first children’s hospice in North America and is internationally recognized as a leader in pediatric palliative care.

Learn More:

To find out more about Canuck Place, visit: https://www.canuckplace.org/