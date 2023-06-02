My Bulle Toys Offering French Education Resources for Expat French Families, Children and Lovers of France

The most desired French educational toys and book brands are now available in the U.S. for French-American schools, bi-lingual families and all Francophiles

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- My Bulle Toys , a unique store specializing in French educational toys, books and supplies, is now accepting inquiries for its school book fairs in 2023-24. Numerous French schools across the United States have recently hosted these fairs, offering families wonderful French books and toys to help children expand their fluency skills in French.My Bulle Toys offers an experience not available anywhere else in the country. The store ships the books, POS solution and displays to participating schools, providing a wonderful, fun and education-rich opportunity to introduce children to the French language. To learn more and get started, visit mybulletoys.com/book-fair For people in the Boca Raton, Florida area, My Bulle Toys has a store at the Shops at Boca Grove at 21073 Powerline Road. It sells educational and learning toys from Europe, mostly from France, and the book section is 100% in French language. Art classes in French are also offered, as well as a French club for kids.The online store has a huge selection of French books, toys and supplies to support a child's French fluency. It provides the resources to make French fun and engaging, whether a child is a native speaker or learning French for the first time.“I am a mother of two and teach French in a French-American bilingual school in Florida,” said co-owner Fanny. “After realizing there were not enough resources available in the U.S. for French learning, my husband Nicolas and I founded My Bulle Toys to share our joy of learning with your family.”“French children’s books bring an immersive and interactive experience,” she added. “My Bulle Toys offers popular French book brands, introducing your children to great characters and adventures. Stories are captivating and engaging, with lots of colorful illustrations for young readers.”My Bulle Toys offers the best French brands, including Sophie La Girafe, Djeco, Moulin Roty, Janod, Corolle and Nathan.For a limited time, customers are invited to take advantage of up to 30% off of select French toys and books with a “French twist.” Save 10% on orders over $100 with Code OFF10 and orders totaling more than $50 will receive free shipping.For more information and to shop now, visit https://mybulletoys.com/ ###