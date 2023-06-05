Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,123 in the last 365 days.

Chapco, Inc. continues to invest in the CT economy. Adds new $1.6m “lights out” technology

Image of a large machining work center at Chapco's factory in Chester CT

Chapco, inc. Chester, CT - New Trumatic 6000 fiber laser and punch combo work center

The words Chapco, inc. High performance Contract Manufacturing Solutions Logo with an American Flag

Chapco has announced an additional $1.6m investment in automated work centers at its Denlar Dr. facility.

The Trumatic 6000 continues our investment program to improve Chapco’s metal cutting, punching, and bending capabilities; enabling us to continue to execute our growth plan in a tight labor market.”
— Brian Weinstein, President
CHESTER, CT, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapco, Inc. is a high-performance metal fabrication and contract manufacturing company. Established in 1964, Chapco’s 80+ employees deliver quality metal fabrication solutions to customers from diverse industries across the Northeast Region. Their innovative processes, superior customer service, and single-source capabilities have attracted leading manufacturers in Connecticut, from medical devices and defense to automated retail.

“The addition of the Trumatic 6000 continues our major investment program to improve Chapco’s metal cutting, punching, and bending capabilities,” explains Chief Operations Officer Craig Goodspeed. “We have targeted this investment to enhance Chapco’s position as a leading regional manufacturer.”

Chapco remains a family-owned and operated company. “Our commitment to core values and a culture of excellence permeates our organization. Anyone who partners with us sees it in how we do business and the quality and value of the goods we deliver,” says President Brian Weinstein. “We are very excited to have another state-of-the-art machining center installed here at Chapco. We have always believed in owning the latest and greatest technology and equipment. This additional investment allows us to continue to execute our growth plan in a tight labor market.”

The Trumatic 6000 fiber laser cuts, punches, forms, and engraves sheet metal up to 0.25 inches thick and is designed for scratch-free processing. It features an intuitive laser output control system to cut delicate curves and tight radii accurately and consistently. At the other end of the scale, this combo work center can exert 20 tons of punching force delivered at 1,000 strokes per minute and can run ‘lights out’ 24/7.

The productivity of the solid-state laser is most evident in galvanized mild steel and stainless steel. When cutting these materials, processing speeds are up to six times greater than with a CO2 laser of the same power. The solid-state laser also enables the Trumatic to process non-ferrous metals, such as copper and brass, in addition to mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. In addition, rapid tool changeover is affected through the linear magazine, which stores up to 23 tools.

Learn more about Chapco’s automated capabilities at: https://chapcoinc.com/capabilities-brochure-2023/

Sarah Crisp
Chapco, Inc.
+1 860-526-9535
email us here

You just read:

Chapco, Inc. continues to invest in the CT economy. Adds new $1.6m “lights out” technology

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more