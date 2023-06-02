Submit Release
Lane closure on Kalanianaʻole Highway between Inaʻole Street and Mōʻole Street on June 3

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists of a lane closure on Kalanianaʻole Highway (Route 72) in the Kailua-bound direction between Inoaʻole Street and Mōʻole Street in Waimānalo on Saturday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply will install a new water lateral that will require a “shut off” of water supply to Waimānalo Health Center.

During closure hours, an alternating contraflow will be set up in the open lane. Flaggers will be on each end of the contraflow directing traffic.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic through the work zone. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

