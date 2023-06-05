MASHVILLE – Diverse Artist Initiative With Mission For Social Change Nova Chez, Mashville featured artist Nova Chez, Mashville featured artist MASHVILLE – Diverse Artist Initiative With Mission For Social Change

Artist Collective Mashville Releases Powerful New Music Video “OK” for Mental Health Awareness - Harnessing the Power of Music for Social Change.

I would really like our music to be a safe place for people to land. It will be comforting for people to know they can lean on us, and rest assured that positivity is what they can count on us for.” — -Nova Chez, Mashville featured artist

UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mashville Mission: To Use The Power of Music To Bring Awareness and Activism to Mental Health Initiatives.

The Mashville artist collective consists of up-and-coming artists Caleb Minter, Sian Michelle, Jada Arnell, Nova Chez and Ari Zizzo focusing on inspiring social change through the collaborative experience of music and storytelling. The artists focus on topics such as mental health awareness, and use their musical abilities to pass along positive messaging and encouragement, hoping to reach people who are struggling. Each of the recording artists encapsulates the Mashville Mission to inspire positive social change through the collaborative experience of music and storytelling.

Mashville founding member Nova Chez delivers an impressive lead vocal as she sings about this topic that has long been stigmatized. “I would really like our music to be a safe place for people to land. It will be comforting for people to know they can lean on us, and rest assured that positivity is what they can count on us for.” About the new song, Nova says, "'OK' is about talking about the really hard things that people avoid because of the stigma. My message is that it's okay to not be okay, it's okay to talk about things. For loved ones, family members, talk to people about it. Even though it's uncomfortable you need to have those tough conversations."

The music video, directed by Ben Samuels, poignantly traces the journey of singer Nova and dancer Alexandre Barranco as they grapple with the latter's character's battle against suicidal ideation. This visual narrative, unique for its one-take, single-shot technique, is presented mostly in black and white, accentuating the stark reality of an individual in pain. It delivers a potent message and ultimately demonstrates how open communication enables the couple to navigate through the challenges faced by Alexandre's character.

A behind-the-scenes look at the messaging behind "OK", and what it means to each of the Mashville artists is available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hKmL3EqMe0o.

Please share this music video to support loved ones and in honor upcoming Mental Health Awareness Initiatives this year; May – National Mental Health Awareness Month, June – National Men’s Mental Health Month and National PTSD Awareness Day, July – National Mental Health Awareness Month for Black, Indigenous, And People Of Color, September – National Suicide Prevention Month, October – National Depression Awareness Month, October 1-7 – National Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 10 – World Mental Health Day, and November 18 – International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Mashville is proud to partner with communities and organizations dedicated to providing opportunities to young creatives and aspiring change agents, improving human cooperation and mutual understanding, cultivating civic engagement and raising awareness and activism to help underserved and misunderstood populations.

“OK” is the third single from the collective following their songs “Disinformation” and “Rise Up.” They will be releasing more new music in 2023. Follow Mashville and stay up on the latest project and news via social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mashvilleusa/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mashvilleusa, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mashvilleusa?_t=8bHcEoeVLry&_r=1, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mashville3455 and at https://mashvilleusa.com/.

Mashville – OK ft. Nova Chez w/ Tyke T (Official Video)