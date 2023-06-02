AESIR Releases New Revolutionary Algorithmic Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
AESIR releases their new crypto trading platform, as the fastest and most intuitive platform out there, featuring copy trading, TradingView support, and more!
The launch of AESIR represents a significant milestone in democratizing access to advanced crypto trading strategies, making them accessible to traders at all levels of experience.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AESIR releases their highly anticipated crypto trading bot platform after two years in the making.
— Aesir Co-Founder Andrei
AESIR is an algorithmic crypto trading platform designed to empower Retail Investors, and to level the playing field by ensuring that everyone has access to powerful, yet easy to use tools that can make a difference in the market.
AESIR brings unique value to the algotrading world, because AESIR was built around a community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and algotraders, enabling the founders to have hundreds of discussions regarding the type of tools that would benefit them the most, and what is currently missing on other algorithmic cryptocurrency trading platforms. In fact, the idea behind AESIR was conceived on a popular cryptocurrency subreddit, where the co-founders met and decided to start a crypto trading company together.
Some of the the biggest and most notable projects in the cryptocurrency space often share a similar story, where the founding members of the organization are usually part a cryptocurrency community.
"It's been a remarkable journey to witness the evolution of an idea conceived on Reddit into this comprehensive, community-focused trading platform," said AESIR co-founder Andrei.
The AESIR team continued to build on the original idea by adding key features to make it a revolutionary trading bot platform built with the user in mind. The launch of AESIR unveils a sophisticated trading platform that supports a wide range of trading strategies and includes many features designed to help traders maximise their gains such as:
• A unique Volatility Scanner – the ability to scan all coins on a given exchange and ride a potential spike up.
• 10-second Tickers – AESIR is the only platform on the market to feature 10s tickers making it the fastest algorithmic cryptocurrency trading platform out there, ensuring that no profits are missed.
• TradingView Support – AESIR leverages TV’s indicators to allow users to build complex technical analysis signals without the having to configure each indicator signal manually.
• Paper Trading – An easy and efficient way of testing algorithmic crypto trading strategies without using real funds.
• Social / Copy Trading – Users can see and clone other users’ profitable configurations with a single click.
Co-founder Andrei explained, "As we developed AESIR, we recognized the importance of building a community around the platform. Hence, we've incorporated features that encourage collaboration, shared learning, and transparency. We firmly believe in the power of collective intelligence and aim to create a platform that is as much about people as it is about trading."
Essentially, AESIR allows users to set a series of rules which the platform then executes. For instance, a user may want to implement an automated weekly DCA strategy. AESIR makes it easy to configure and run this type of automation, however that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
The real power of AESIR lies in its ability to handle complex logic based on market volatility, technical indicators, TradingView analysis, and other market tools. AESIR is capable of analysing hundreds of assets in just a few seconds, and make complex decisions based on the logic given by the user.
One of AESIR's innovative features is the "logic layers" system, which lets users craft layered, complex buy signals for a tailored trading approach. For instance, users may want to scan the market for volatile assets, but require additional confirmation signals before opening a trade. AESIR allows users to effectively “stack” multiple bits of trading logic on top of one another in order to account for every scenario and to create unique market signals.
Another feature that AESIR unveiled and showcased in their release is the SocialHub of the application. In order to promote discussion and learning, all trading strategies on AESIR are visible on the Social Hub. However, those can be either private or public. If the creator of the strategy sets their visibility to public, other users can see and clone this strategy themselves.
AESIR has now officially released and is available to everyone to use.
Andrei Badoiu
Aesir
andrei.badoiu@demgrp.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other