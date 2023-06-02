Rutgers Gardens Beautification Project- ASEZ WAO- CFC Volunteers

ASEZ WAO makes efforts to clean up polluted streets, parks, downtown areas, and mountains and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in daily life.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ASEZ WAO VOLUNTEERS BEAUTIFIED RUTGERS GARDENS FOR A BETTER GREEN EARTH

ASEZ WAO volunteers dedicated their time to maintain and beautify Rutgers University Rain Garden in New Brunswick, NJ as part of their Green Earth initiative that’s fulfilled through environmental cleanups. On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, ASEZ WAO members partnered with Coordinated Family Care (CFC) to beautify Rutgers to make the university more captivating for visitors, residents, university students and staff members. This initiative will help minimize polluted storm water runoffs as well as any potential flooding.

ASEZ WAO and CFC volunteers worked diligently to restore Rutgers Rain Garden by removing invasive weed plants such as garlic mustard, mugwort, mile-a-minute, wild pokeweed, Japanese stiltgrass and more. These are all very invasive weeds that take over and choke out the native plants. “The rain garden helps filter rain water through the system and goes back into the greater water shed which helps establish cleaner drinking water for the whole community” says Maxine Marvosa, Assistant Director at Rutgers Gardens. By pulling the weeds before they go to seed, it prevents the seed bank from building up.

“I am surprised to see so many young volunteers here at the Rutgers Gardens who are so excited…. Plants are our life. Without plants you cannot survive” says Rajesh Mehta, Council President from the Township of North Brunswick. By making the rain garden more attractive, the local community can enjoy and appreciate a beautiful site where history comes alive!

As a result, the beautification project at Rutgers University Rain Garden added a layer of charm to the community thanks to ASEZ WAO volunteers and Coordinated Family Care (CFC). ASEZ WAO continues to make effort to clean up polluted streets, parks, downtown areas, and mountains and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in daily life. In addition, ASEZ WAO aims to create healthy terrestrial ecosystems by informing the international community of the importance of protecting terrestrial ecosystems.



About ASEZ WAO

ASEZ WAO is an international volunteer service group that consists of the Church of God young adult workers from 7,500 churches in 175 countries. We plan to contribute to making improvements for mankind and the earth by taking care of our neighbors and communities with young adults’ passion and positive energy and participating in environmental protection activities.



About Coordinated Family Care (CFC)

Coordinated Family Care (CFC) is a private non-profit Care Management Organization funded by the NJ Department of Children and Families. We facilitate, coordinate, and support Middlesex County families that care for youth who present with moderate to very high levels of behavioral and/or emotional needs, and/or developmental disabilities.