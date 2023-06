Celebrate Canada Day at SongsAboutCanada.ca

Visit SongsAboutCanada.ca

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate Canada Day on July 1 with Canada-Give a Cheer! and other songs about Canada at SongsAboutCanada.ca by CW & the Motormen . They celebrate all things Canadian from the great outdoors to hockey - something for everyone!These songs will have you cheering for Canada all day long. Enjoy a musical trip across the country listening to:Canada Awaits - for skiers, canoeists, pond hockey players, hikersWinnipeg to Onanole - no life and music like itCalgary - Yahoo! You will recognize the imagery and people if you visited or live thereIsland Home in the Salish Sea - for cyclists familiar with the ride from Victoria to SidneySaskatchewan to Peggy’s Cove - for all those hard-working folks that put food on our tableMitch the Motorman - about a real oilpatch guy named Mitch in AlbertaSave Me From McJesus - a song for hockey fans and duffers!This Canada Day, be sure to check out SongsAboutCanada.ca for all the best Canadian songs, and give a cheer for Canada!

