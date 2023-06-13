Celebrate Canada Day at SongsAboutCanada.ca
Celebrate Canada Day with Canada-Give a Cheer! and other songs at SongsAboutCanada.ca
The songs describe Canadian work-life, our towns, cities and love for the outdoors. Skiers, canoeists, cyclists, hockey players will recognize the imagery."”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Canada Day on July 1 with Canada-Give a Cheer! and other songs about Canada at SongsAboutCanada.ca by CW & the Motormen. They celebrate all things Canadian from the great outdoors to hockey - something for everyone!
— Songwriter CW
These songs will have you cheering for Canada all day long. Enjoy a musical trip across the country listening to:
Canada Awaits - for skiers, canoeists, pond hockey players, hikers
Winnipeg to Onanole - no life and music like it
Calgary - Yahoo! You will recognize the imagery and people if you visited or live there
Island Home in the Salish Sea - for cyclists familiar with the ride from Victoria to Sidney
Saskatchewan to Peggy’s Cove - for all those hard-working folks that put food on our table
Mitch the Motorman - about a real oilpatch guy named Mitch in Alberta
Save Me From McJesus - a song for hockey fans and duffers!
This Canada Day, be sure to check out SongsAboutCanada.ca for all the best Canadian songs, and give a cheer for Canada!
CW & the Motormen
CW & the Motormen
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok
Canada-Give a Cheer!