EmpowerU Expands Resilience & Mental Health Programs for K-12 Districts
Announces nationwide launch of enhanced K-12 resilience programming with measurable outcomes, to address urgent need for student mental health solutions
EmpowerU focuses on the student, is easy to implement with fidelity and provides data and measurable outcomes”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerU, a leading provider of resilience and wellness programs for school districts, announced today the nationwide launch of its expanded programming for the 2023-24 school year. The K-12 program enhancements are the result of twelve months of research and development to provide a faster and easier way for districts to drive measurable outcomes for their students at all tiers of support.
— Carmen Hills, Superintendent of Browns Valley School District
Address Urgent School-Based Mental Health Problem with EmpowerU Student Resilience Programs
EmpowerU’s enhanced student and educator resilience programs help districts solve many of the urgent problems they are facing, such as lack of student motivation, chronic absences, increased disruptive behaviors, skyrocketing special education referrals, and the unprecedented levels of mental health barriers for both students and staff.
“School districts recognize that if we are going to move the needle on academic success, we must address the unique needs of each learner. This includes addressing non-academic barriers to success such as anxiety, self regulation and motivation," says Dr. Michelle Langenfeld, former Superintendent of the Green Bay Area Public Schools and education consultant. “Given resource challenges, significant staffing shortages and pressure to accelerate learning post-COVID-19, there is clearly a need for student success programs that are proven to work, affordable and easy to implement.”
Drive Measurable Outcomes: EmpowerU’s Student Resilience and Mental Health Programs
EmpowerU’s enhanced programs take a unique approach of being student-centered and goal driven, helping students learn the skills they need to be self-motivated and self-regulated. Unlike other programs, EmpowerU provides a guided instructional path that helps students apply these skills to their goals, so they can make measurable personal change in wellbeing and behaviors.
“If schools are going to invest time and money into much-needed programs to address these urgent problems, they want assurance there will be immediate positive impact - otherwise, what’s the point?” says Katie Dorn, CEO of EmpowerU. “Our updated programs are designed to continue to drive student success, but just as importantly, to be ‘doable.’ Too many schools adopt programs they never implement because they are too much work. Our new programs easy to implement and fit naturally into the school-day, giving teachers and students flexible access to training, digital lessons and additional resources. Our focus on ease of use, coupled with a fun and engaging delivery, is what drives the completion and utilization rates of our programs above 90%.”
EmpowerU’s pre-to-post data analysis measures each student’s goal progress, consistently showing that over 93% of students make significant improvement in their wellbeing and self-regulation, which translates to improved academic success.
“EmpowerU focuses on the student, is easy to implement with fidelity and provides data and measurable outcomes. The implementation of EmpowerU helped to significantly decrease our behavior referrals,” said Carmen Hills, Superintendent of Browns Valley School District in western Minnesota. “These upcoming product enhancements will make an already great program even better.”
Learn More About EmpowerU’s Student Mental Health Programs – Virtual Learning Session
Join EmpowerU’s virtual learning session on June 7th at 2pm CST and learn more about their enhanced K-12 product offerings that now make it even easier for districts to implement and measure outcomes with fidelity. Register here.
About EmpowerU
EmpowerU is a leading provider of evidence-based programs that support students facing non-academic barriers to success. Through their comprehensive approach, EmpowerU equips educators with the necessary tools and strategies to deliver targeted interventions and empower students to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. With a commitment to data-driven decision-making and a focus on delivering care alongside evidence-based practices, EmpowerU is dedicated to transforming student outcomes. Learn more at EmpowerU.education.
