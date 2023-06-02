USS Shoup Departs Sendai, Japan

The Yokosuka-based destroyer visit marks the first U.S. Navy ship visit since 2010, when USS Russell stopped in the capital of Miyagi Prefecture.

“Visits like this demonstrate the United States Navy’s commitment to one of our closest allies in the region, and our close ties with Japan’s Self Defense Forces. It also gives an opportunity for our Sailors to experience the uniqueness of Japanese culture in the Tohoku region,” said Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte, commanding officer, USS Shoup. “We were happy to experience Sendai’s amazing culture, such as Sendai castle, the shrines and temples, and of course, the food. After hearing so much about it, we now know how delicious gyutan, zunda mochi, and sasakama are.”

Shoup Sailors represented the U.S. Navy during the visit by participating in various community relations events and enjoying the area’s sights and history.

“Sendai, Japan is the most intoxicating place for me. I am fascinated by the food, the dress, the manners and the traditions. It is a travel experience that has moved me in immeasurable ways,” said Operations Specialist Second Class, Siada Tisdale.

USS Shoup is forward-deployed to Japan operating as part of Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.