You:Flourish App Appoints Bryan Klipsch as New CEO, Strengthening Commitment to LGBTQ+ Mental Health and Well-being

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- You:Flourish, an innovative and first-of-its-kind smartphone application dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being within the LGBTQ+ community, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bryan Klipsch as its new CEO. With his extensive experience in entrepreneurship, leadership, and product development, Klipsch will spearhead the company's growth, expanding its reach and impact in supporting the mental health needs of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bryan Klipsch (he/him) brings a wealth of expertise to You:Flourish, having founded and co-founded several successful ventures throughout his career. Over the past three years, he served as the Chief Revenue Officer and CEO at various early-stage startups, demonstrating his ability to drive market growth and bring innovative products to fruition. Klipsch has been an integral part of the founding teams that achieved successful exits, particularly in the SaaS industry with Autodesk.

Throughout his career, Klipsch has held revenue and leadership positions in diverse sectors, including SaaS, Web3, EdTech, and B2B. His entrepreneurial spirit has led him to launch a wide range of ventures, from sustainable farms to record labels, and even a sexual assault prevention app. Prior to his ventures in the private sector, Klipsch worked at UNICEF USA, focusing on new initiatives and technology. His extensive board experience within NGOs brings a unique perspective to the Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) that You:Flourish aims to develop.

Steven Haden (he/him), founder of You:Flourish and Chair of the Board of Directors, expressed his excitement about Klipsch's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Bryan as our new CEO. His track record of success and deep understanding of entrepreneurship make him the ideal leader to guide You:Flourish into its next phase of growth. With Bryan's expertise and passion, we are confident in our ability to expand our reach and impact, ensuring that we continue to provide vital support to the mental health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community."

Bryan shared the following about joining You:Flourish, “As the CEO of You:Flourish, my number one priority is making sure we create a place where the LGBTQ+ community can grow towards resilient mental health and well-being. We are committed to building a product that empowers and helps the queer community, and luckily it’s also the best business strategy for the organization. We want You:Flourish to be the example that all people deserve an equal voice, support and equitable resources for mental health. Let’s blaze a path forward where personalized mental health is a thing of today not tomorrow.”

You:Flourish is an innovative smartphone app that leverages technology to address the unique mental health challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

The app provides a safe and inclusive space for users to identify vetted mental health professionals with expertise in providing services to the LGBTQ+ community, access resources, wellness content, and receive support from a community of like-minded individuals. By offering a wide range of mental health tools, including meditation exercises, mood tracking, and access to professional counseling, You:Flourish empowers individuals to navigate their mental health journey with confidence and resilience.

As the newly appointed CEO, Bryan Klipsch will oversee You:Flourish's strategic direction, product development, and growth initiatives. He is committed to advancing the company's mission and building upon its reputation as a trusted ally for LGBTQ+ mental health and well-being.

You:Flourish is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) digital wellness company with the dual mission to save lives in the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning) community while driving strong revenue for business growth and investors, doing well by doing good. By offering a supportive and inclusive platform, You:Flourish provides access to resources, counseling services, and a vibrant community that fosters personal growth and resilience. The app's innovative features empower individuals to prioritize their mental health and flourish in their daily lives. A beta version of the app is slated to launch in Colorado in the fall of 2023.