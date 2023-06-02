Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary, a non-profit organization, fundraising to provide life-changing retreats
Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary partners with Doterra Healing Hand to fund life-changing retreats, creating a better future. Donate today and make a difference!
We firmly believe that reconnection to ourselves and others is essential to changing the narrative of this earth”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doterra Healing Hands and Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary Join Forces to Remove Financial Barriers to Healing Click to Donate
Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary, a non-profit organization, is proud to announce its partnership with Doterra Healing Hands Match Program in an effort to raise funds for a retreat in Orem, Utah. This collaboration aims to remove financial barriers and make the retreat accessible to individuals seeking to rediscover their purpose, heal emotionally, and embrace a life of fulfillment. With a carefully curated program of immersive activities and expert guidance, participants will embark on a transformative journey in a safe and supportive environment.
Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary's core mission is to ensure an invaluable healing experience is available to all individuals. By relying on the generosity of donors who share their vision, the organization strives to keep costs minimal and maximize the number of people benefiting from this life-changing retreat. The partnership with Doterra Healing Hands, a dedicated company in the field of holistic wellness, further emphasizes its commitment to promoting emotional well-being and empowering individuals.
"We firmly believe that reconnection to ourselves and others is essential to changing the narrative of this earth," said Michelle Chambers, representative of Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary. "By removing financial barriers to healing, we can empower individuals and foster positive change in emotional well-being."
Supporting this transformative journey is as simple as making a donation. By visiting the fundraising page, individuals can contribute to the cause and help empower others towards personal growth and fulfillment. Every donation, regardless of size, plays a significant role in providing the necessary resources and support to facilitate this life-altering experience.
Join Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary and Doterra Healing Hands in creating a community of change-makers dedicated to transforming lives and fostering personal growth.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary
Michelle Chambers
Phone: 801-712-4888
Email: info@pyramidofsoulsanctuary.com
Website: www.pyramidofsoulsanctuary.com
About Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary:
Pyramid of Soul Sanctuary is a non-profit organization committed to empowering individuals and fostering personal growth. Through transformative retreats, they provide participants with the necessary tools and support to overcome limitations and unlock their true potential. Their collaborations with like-minded organizations aim to make these life-changing experiences accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or financial means.
