Chicago's Iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Launches New American-Made Summer 2023 Rider Collection.
Chicago's Iconic FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear Launches New American-Made Summer 2023 Rider Collection.
Despite being a premium niche provider, the brand’s newest collection releases are anticipated events in the American motorcycling community and this year will definitely not disappoint fans. ”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 2nd, 2023
— FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing
(Chicago, USA). In the American motorcycle world this is the most glorious time of the year. Summer with its sunshine and blue clouds, wind in your hair, and open and endless highways means it's time to get the motorcycles out! And what better way to enjoy summer motorcycle riding across the United States than to have authentic high performance, American-made gear and clothing to go with any motorcycle adventure. Enter, what is one of the most iconic niche American motorcycle clothing brands: FEAR-NONE motorcycle gear. Known for its American made, highest performance, old school Americana designs, FEAR-NONE’S apparel and gear are a must-have for any America proud motorcycle enthusiast. Despite being a premium niche provider, the brand’s newest collection releases are anticipated events in the American motorcycling community and this year will definitely not disappoint fans.
Currently, the FEAR-NONE brand has over 700 originally-designed and USA-made products, and growth across the US and globally. The newest Summer Rider 2023 Collection adds to these FEAR-NONE’s famed t-shirts, caps, windbreakers and jackets, hoodies, headgear, sweaters and even sports gear including oversized, super-duty gym bags. The new products will add to the already diverse product range the brand already offers. All FEAR-NONE products are made in the USA— the cornerstone of the brand’s powerful identity.
All of FEAR-NONE’s products have been specially designed by in house designers, artists and product specialists. The brand is one of a handful of clothing brands capable of performing such a feat next to icons such as Nike, Puma and Adidas. The difference is that FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing not only designs but also produces and assembles all of its products in Chicago USA which makes it very unique in the world of American fashion. So, how does FEAR-NONE accomplish this? “A lot of very hard work and relentless dedication,” says CEO “Wild Bill” Walen. “It has taken a few years to build up this massive original product base that just keeps constantly getting added to season after season,” he says. “At FEAR-NONE clothing, we take pride in providing highest-performance, REAL-American-made products that are innovative, tough and that last for years... and our customers love that.”
For FEAR-NONE, this approach to retail clothing and its ultra-high quality mantra are working well as the brand continually adds customers from the US and globally to its army of devoted followers all while main stream brands struggle to attract customers or simply just fade away.
“It takes a tremendous amount of effort and dedication on our brand's part, but the results cannot be argued with as they are simply stellar and differentiate us from any other brand in the category whether here in the US or globally. And all of this from a tiny startup that just a few years ago only had eight products that never changed it sold for eons. Now we have nearly 800!” says Wild Bill.
www.fear-none.com
Robert Sharm
FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear
+1 866-212-3267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Fear-NONE Gear USA Made Motorcycle Clothing