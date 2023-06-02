Lucas Lima Joins ITpipes as Chief Operating Officer
Experienced Executive Brings Wealth of Software Industry Knowledge
I look forward to working closely with the talented ITpipes team to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ITpipes, a leading provider of advanced pipeline inspection and asset management software integration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucas Lima as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lima brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the technology industry, making him an invaluable addition to the ITpipes leadership team.
— Lucas Lima
Over the past decade, Lucas Lima has built a vast and diverse managerial experience, having driven business growth and delivered exceptional results in the software and technology, infrastructure, and governmental sectors. As COO, Lima will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, executing strategic initiatives, and driving operational excellence across all aspects of ITpipes' business.
"We are thrilled to welcome Lucas Lima to ITpipes as our new Chief Operating Officer," said Cori Criss, Founder and President of ITpipes. "His extensive software industry knowledge and leadership experience will be instrumental in advancing our company's mission to provide innovative solutions for the pipeline inspection and asset management industry. I have full confidence that Lucas will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward."
Lima joins ITpipes after a successful tenure at a leading global management consulting company, where he led high-performance teams and worked side-by-side with senior executives of Fortune 500 companies in solving their biggest strategic challenges. He played a key role in improving operational efficiency and unlocking growth potential in various companies, demonstrating a strong ability to bring cross-functional teams together to outperform expectations. His rich background includes work experience across 6 different countries and in 3 different languages.
"I am honored to join the ITpipes team as Chief Operating Officer," said Lucas Lima. "ITpipes has established itself as a trusted leader in the municipal pipe inspection software space, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the talented ITpipes team to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."
For clients and partners wishing to meet in person with Lucas, he will be attending Esri User Conference (San Diego, CA), WEFTEC (Chicago, IL), and Esri IMGIS Conference (Palm Springs, CA) in the upcoming months.
About ITpipes:
ITpipes is a leading provider of advanced pipeline inspection and asset management software integration solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ITpipes offers comprehensive tools for data collection, analysis, and reporting, empowering organizations to optimize their inspection processes and enhance asset management strategies. ITpipes boasts proven success with many of America’s most demanding utilities, successfully moving their pipeline maintenance and rehab programs from reactive to predictive.
