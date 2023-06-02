Secretary of State Celebrates Tennessee High Schools Earning Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

Nashville, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett is proud to celebrate the 22 high schools in 18 counties across Tennessee that earned Anne Dallas Dudley Awards by meeting the student voter registration thresholds.

“Congratulations to the students, faculty and staff at each of these schools and the local county election commissions for their committed work to increase voter registration in their community,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible Tennessee high school students to get registered and participate in our electoral process. I hope all the newly registered students become lifelong voters.”

Tennessee high schools that register 100% of their eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that register at least 85% of their eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. All Tennessee public, charter, and private schools and home school associations could participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.

2023 Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award Winners:

Bledsoe County High School, Bledsoe County

Clinch School, Hawkins County

F.C. Boyd Christian School, Warren County

Frank Hughes School, Wayne County

Friendship Christian School, Wilson County

Greenback Public School, Loudon County

Hardin County High School, Hardin County

Lake County High School, Lake County

Livingston Academy, Overton County

Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet, Davidson County

Middleton High School, Hardeman County

Sevier County High School, Sevier County

Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Shelby County

2023 Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award Winners:

Central Magnet School, Rutherford County

Chester County High School, Chester County

Macon County High School, Macon County

Moore County High School, Moore County

Nashville Big Picture High School, Davidson County

Pigeon Forge High School, Sevier County

Red Boiling Springs High School, Macon County

Tellico Plains High School, Monroe County

Warren County High School, Warren County

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award, launched in 2021, is named after renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. She helped lead the successful effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The award is part of the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other Department of State civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.