Introducing Webstudio: The Website Builder of the Web 3.0
Webstudio, a modern website builder designed for the new web 3.0, is thrilled to announce its official launch
Our platform combines the power of traditional no-code web development tools with the innovations of Web 3.0, providing users with an friendly interface to create stunning, and borderless websites.”DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This minimalistic platform simplifies the website creation process, making it effortless and enjoyable for users of all skill levels. With its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and powerful features such as AI copilot, Webstudio is set to transform the way websites are built on the new decentralized and open web: borderless, verifiable, low connectivity compliant, and secure.
Webstudio offers an extensive library of over 250+ UI blocks and 10+ pre-built templates made with TailwindCSS, a performant and stylish visual library. This allows users to easily customize their websites and create unique designs that align with their brand. The low-level utility classes offered by TailwindCSS enable complete customization and give websites a distinctive look.
Key Features and Benefits of Webstudio include:
Tailwind CSS Blocks and Templates: Choose from a wide variety of UI blocks and pre-built templates designed with TailwindCSS, enabling high customization and efficiency. These components are mobile-friendly and responsive, ensuring a seamless experience across devices.
Co-pilot for Layout Creation: The AI-assisted Co-pilot feature simplifies the process of layout creation, making it user-friendly and time-saving. Users can create, adjust, and edit layouts with simple commands, regardless of their level of expertise.
Provenance through IPFS Hosting: Every website created with Webstudio is deployed to the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), providing each version with a unique cryptographic provenance identifier. This ensures enhanced security, ownership, and long-term accessibility of the website.
Native Web3 and Smart Contract Interactions: With web3 native blocks, Webstudio allows users to interact with the decentralized web seamlessly. Users can build and manage their own decentralized applications (dApps) and engage in smart contract interactions for various EVM-based networks.
"We are excited to introduce Webstudio to the world. Our platform combines the power of traditional no-code web development tools with the innovations of Web 3.0, providing users with an easy-to-use interface to create stunning, decentralized, and truly borderless websites. We can't wait to see the unique ways our community will utilize our platform", said Giancarlo, the founder of Webstudio.
To celebrate the launch, Webstudio collaborated with the ETH Ireland team to help bring the first Web3 hackathon to the emerald island in May where they aim to expand the technology and education about web3 to the world.
