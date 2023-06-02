New Reports Suggest Support for Reducing Rodenticide Use
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Research organization Rethink Priorities has released new reports revealing the hidden costs of using rodenticides to combat rodents in the U.S. The reports highlight the thousands of children who go to the hospital each year due to rodenticide poisoning[1]. Wild animals can also suffer the same fate if they eat poisoned rodents.
The reports’ lead author, Holly Elmore, analyzed a wide range of strategies to reduce rodenticide use in the U.S. [2]. The research focused on banning rodenticides, using rodent birth control, sanitation reform, digital awareness-raising campaigns, and more. According to the report, these strategies can help to reduce the harmful impact of rodenticides.
To gather public opinion on these strategies, Elmore conducted a survey. Results showed that 65% of Americans would support or strongly support a law to require owners of large dumpsters to have tight-fitting lids and lock them when not in use, under penalty of a fine [3]. In turn, 78% of Americans surveyed supported or strongly supported an “informed consent” law for rodenticide use [4]. This would require pest managers to obtain written consent from customers acknowledging the risk that certain rodenticides pose to wildlife.
The reports also showed that grassroots opposition to rodenticide use has grown rapidly [5]. Local activism in Malibu and the Bay Area led to a state-level moratorium on one of the most harmful types of rodenticides (second generation anticoagulants) in California in 2020.
“These overlooked strategies can greatly reduce the use of rodenticides in the U.S. without harming people, pets, and wildlife,” says Elmore. “Our reports highlight ways that individuals can take action to make a difference in their communities and beyond.”
About Rethink Priorities
Rethink Priorities, a think tank and research consultancy, has a mission to support organizations, researchers, and changemakers in their endeavors to create maximum impact for humans and animals in the present and the long-term future. Employing evidence-based approaches, the organization strives to identify areas where resources can be most effectively utilized and offers guidance in directing them towards those areas. This is achieved through conducting rigorous research to provide insights to policymakers and philanthropists, as well as facilitating the establishment of new organizations to tackle key challenges.
The scope of Rethink Priorities' work encompasses crucial and neglected areas, such as animal welfare, artificial intelligence, climate change, global health and development, and other initiatives aimed at safeguarding a thriving and sustainable future.
