Ranger Media Group Unveils Compelling Docuseries I AM New, Exploring the Power of the Human Spirit

Series Logo

US Based Ranger Media Group launches a new made for television docuseries I AM New

Witnessing the day-to-day struggles these individuals face is truly inspiring” — Donald Garner

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranger Media Group is proud to announce its latest project, I AM New, a thought-provoking docuseries that delves into the resilience and determination of individuals whom society has often dismissed. Each episode of this captivating series will provide a profound exploration of what it truly takes for these individuals to rise above adversity and emerge stronger, with a renewed positive outlook on life.

The inspiration behind I AM New stems from a desire to shed light on the stories of formerly incarcerated individuals who are courageously rebuilding their lives despite facing overwhelming odds. Through intimate interviews and compelling narratives, the series will showcase the journeys of these individuals, aiming to inspire viewers and foster real and meaningful change within the criminal justice system.

Walt Pavlo, renowned writer for Forbes Magazine, expressed his excitement about the series and his involvement as a consultant and endorser. "I am thrilled to be a part of I AM New," Pavlo stated. "This television series offers a unique opportunity to showcase the resilience of formerly incarcerated individuals and inspire others to advocate for transformative changes in the criminal justice system."

Donald Garner, a driving force behind Ranger Media Group, shares a deep investment in the cause of highlighting the experiences of these individuals. "Witnessing the day-to-day struggles these individuals face is truly inspiring," Garner affirmed. "By showcasing their unwavering perseverance, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of the profound impact the criminal justice system can have on a person's life."

To ensure the creation of a powerful and captivating series, Ranger Media Group has partnered with ISI Entertainment as co-producers. Drawing upon their extensive experience and expertise in storytelling, ISI Entertainment will collaborate closely with Ranger to bring the narratives of I AM New to life.

I AM New represents an important undertaking for Ranger Media Group, as it seeks to challenge societal perceptions and facilitate meaningful dialogue surrounding the criminal justice system. The company remains committed to utilizing the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, understanding, and positive change.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as I AM New progresses towards production. The docuseries promises to captivate audiences with its profound storytelling and shed light on the indomitable human spirit in the face of adversity.