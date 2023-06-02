Open Banking Market Exceed Fastest CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2032

Open Banking Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The open banking market report assesses the industry's market reach, revenue breadth, and growth while also monitoring current trends at the regional level. Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Open Banking Market by Financial Services (Banking & Capital Markets, Payments, Digital Currencies, Value Added Services), by Distribution Channel (Bank Channel, App market, Distributors, Aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031.”

According to a report, the global open banking market was valued at $13.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $123.7 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2031. The report includes a study of strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and New- innovative product launches by key market players. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers to help stakeholders make profitable business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

The global open banking market is driven by factors such as a rise in the number of people using new wave apps and services and an upsurge in customer engagement and attending banking customer's needs. Moreover, a surge in events of online fraud and data insecurity may restrict the market. Nevertheless, significant increase in the collaboration of financial service providers, and traditional banking with FinTech are expected to provide ample growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The research study also includes key investment pockets that can be leveraged by industry stakeholders. Allied Market Research offers in-depth analysis and research. Primary research involves a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a wide audience, while secondary research involves a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Market Segmentation:

An in-depth examination of the open banking market segmentation aids in determining the current market opportunities. The global online banking market is mainly divided on the basis of financial services, distribution channel, and region. Based on financial services, it is further divided into banking & capital markets, payments, digital currencies, and value-added services. On the basis of distribution channel, it further segmented into bank channel, app market, distributors, and aggregators. Major countries like Japan, the United States, China, India, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, and Brazil are analyzed in the report for the regional study. The research analyses open banking market trends in LAMEA, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe by region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the open banking market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing open banking market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the open banking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as open banking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Financial Services

Banking & Capital Markets

Payments

Digital Currencies

Value Added Services

Distribution Channel

Bank Channel

App market

Distributors Aggregators

By Region, North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin Amercia, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players : BBVA SA, Credit Agricole, Deposit Solutions, Finestra, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Nordigen Solutions, Revolut Ltd., Societe Generale, Tink, Yapily Ltd.

