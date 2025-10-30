Helicopters Market Size Rising to USD 39.87 Billion by 2031 | Growth and Opportunities

Helicopters Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- the global helicopters industry was generated $20.36 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $39.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in demand for customized & luxurious helicopters in the transportation sector, increase in adoption of helicopters for military applications, and surge in demand for helicopters in aerial monitoring & disaster management are expected to drive the growth of the helicopter market worldwide. In addition, the market growth is affected by rise in usage of drones and high operational and maintenance cost of helicopters. Moreover, rise in penetration of helicopters for emergency medical services (EMS) and upsurge in gas & oil excretion and exploration activities positively impacts the market growth.Download Report (302 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06230 Increase in adoption of advanced helicopters & rotorcrafts by law enforcement and military sectors, surge in demand for aerial imagining, increase in oil & gas exploration activities, and demand for customized and luxurious commercial helicopters drive the growth of the global helicopters market. However, surge in implementation of drones, high cost of operations, and limitation on the range of transportation restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise for helicopters for tourism purposes, increase in penetration of helicopters for emergency services, and surge in demand for upgrade of helicopter fleets create new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 ScenarioManufacturing activities of helicopters were stopped completely or partially due to unavailability of raw materials and closure of factories due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, supply chain disruptions impacted the manufacturing activities as there was a ban on import-export activities in many countries.The development of advanced helicopter systems was hindered due to lack of continuity in operations. Moreover, economic uncertainty occurred across the world, which, in turn, led helicopter manufacturers and investors to postpone manufacturing activities until the market stabilizes.Upgrade of existing fleets was either postponed or canceled due to reduced demand for helicopters from across the world. Many businesses and wealthy people suffered losses and declined their spending on leisure activities.Owing to ban on tourism activities, the usage of helicopters declined considerably during the pandemic. However, the usage for emergency services increased during the pandemic.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/helicopters-market/purchase-options Leading Market PlayersAirbusBell Textron Inc.Helicopteres GuimbalKaman CorporationKawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.Leonardo SpAMD Helicopters Inc.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries LtdRobinson Helicopter CompanyThe Boeing CompanyNorth America was the highest revenue contributor. The U.S. dominated the global helicopter market share in North America in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making advanced, reliable, precise, and efficient helicopter components. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06230 Similar Reports:Air Crane Helicopter Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-crane-helicopter-market-A313284 Autonomous Aircraft Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-aircraft-market-A07121 Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-health-monitoring-system-market

