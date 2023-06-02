Wintershall Dea makes natural gas well discovery in Egypt
LONDON, UK, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- German oil and gas operator Wintershall Dea has identified a new natural gas well in the onshore Disouq concession, which is located within Egypt’s Nile Delta region.
The NSG-3 well, situated in the Abu Madi reservoir, was the focal point of exploration activities. A field development agreement overseeing the Disouq concession is in place. The discovery follows a previous find made in the same exploration area in eastern Damanhour in January.
Wintershall Dea has partnered with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) on the Disouq gas project.
Olaf Ritz, who is serving as General Manager of the venture, commented on the new find: “The added new reserves constitute another example of fruitful cooperation with our partner EGAS in our joint venture, and will have a positive impact on the continuity of production in Disouq.”
Drilling on the NSG-3 well reached a depth of 3,070 metres and intercepted a 22-metre-high reservoir within the Abu Madi Formation. The project will deploy infrastructure belonging to Disouq, which provides an entry point into the country’s natural gas network.
According to Wintershall Dea’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director Egypt Sameh Sabry, the company anticipates growth in the Egyptian market and is looking to identify more discoveries in future in order to facilitate growing energy demands in Egypt, the region and the world.
Exploration in eastern Damanhour got underway in November 2021. The January discovery marks the second exploration well under the license.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.egyptindependent.com/wintershall-dea-discovers-new-natural-gas-well-in-disouq-concession/
