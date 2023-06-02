Governor Ivey Delivers Another Pay Raise to Alabama Teachers

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced she is delivering another pay raise to Alabama teachers, marking a total increase of 15 percent during her time as governor. The governor issued the following statement:

“Our students’ education is my top priority, and teachers are vital to their successful future, which is why I am proud to, once again, deliver a pay raise to Alabama teachers.

“Every year since I have been governor, I have proposed a pay increase for our educators, and because of our work with the Legislature, Alabama has increased base salary for teachers by about $6,000 during that time. As I stated during my state of the state address, my goal is to have the starting salary for all Alabama teachers to be the highest in the Southeast by the end of my term.

“Each of us has a teacher that made a difference in our lives. I know I did, and I am proud to let every Alabama teacher know that Kay Ivey has their backs.”

Governor Ivey, a former teacher herself, is fiercely dedicated toward improving educational outcomes in the state. The governor’s goal of having the starting salary for all Alabama teachers to be the highest in the Southeast by the end of her term coincides with her efforts to have the state aggressively working to recruit, retain and prepare the teacher of tomorrow.

###