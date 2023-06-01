RUSSIA, June 1 - Dmitry Chernyshenko holds a working meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov held a working meeting on the sidelines of the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference in Nizhny Novgorod. The officials discussed bilateral cooperation in industry and sports.

Specifically, they outlined prospective objectives for a working group to be tasked with replacing software at the Union State’s enterprises.

“Belarusian companies should be encouraged to join the industrial software phase-out work done by the industrial competence centres. The next task is to recognise the Eurasian Software Register and standardise sector-specific laws. One positive result is that we have managed to achieve the reciprocal establishment of national procurement regimes with regard to IT solutions. As of today, the Republic of Belarus has contributed about 60 solutions to the Eurasian Software Register,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Nikolai Snopkov spoke highly of Russia-Belarus sports cooperation, praising in particular the First International Games of the Future Phygital Tournament scheduled to be held in Kazan in 2024. Belarusian athletic teams took part in the test competitions in phygital basketball, the phygital Mixed Martial Arts, and the phygital tactical games.