RUSSIA, April 22 - Denis Manturov meets with leaders of Uzbekistan

During his visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.

During the meeting, the officials discussed a wide range of themes – from assistance in implementing large projects in strategic areas of Uzbekistan’s economy to logistics issues and development of bilateral trade.

“Trade demonstrates good dynamics. We completed the year being on the upsurge – $9.7 billion that is a 12 percent increase. Last January, our trade grew by another 13 percent to reach $713 million,” said Mr Manturov.

The officials also discussed the development of joint projects in many industries, including pharmaceuticals, nuclear energy, transport, heavy machine building and standardisation.

In addition, Mr Manturov met with Co-Chairman of the Russian-Uzbek Commission on Economic Cooperation and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Zhamshid Khodzhayev. The officials discussed a broad range of issues of sectoral interaction, including energy, industrial cooperation, renewable energy sources, logistics, and development of transport corridors.