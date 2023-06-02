Apollo Virtue Media Announces Relocation to Dallas
Leading digital marketing firm specializing in the aesthetic industry expands operations to enhance client services and drive growthDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Virtue Media, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in the aesthetic industry, is excited to announce its relocation to Dallas, Texas. The move comes as part of the company's ongoing expansion strategy, having already scaled its operations across three continents and servicing over 80 plastic surgeons and med spas.
Founded by Amir Nickroo, Apollo Virtue Media has carved a niche in the aesthetic industry by streamlining marketing and scheduling appointments for its clients. The company's internal teams are trained on a wide range of treatments, including facials, microneedling, injectables, lasers, body contouring, threading, breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty and more.
"We're not just about providing marketing services," says Nickroo. "We're about dominating the digital presence of our clients in their area and the areas they intend to scale. Our expertise lies in helping our clients expand and open multiple locations. It's a process of branding and dominating an area with their presence."
Apollo Virtue Media offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including website creation, SEO and Google, Facebook/Instagram, TikTok and YouTube ads. The company currently manages over $2 million in ad spend monthly.
The company offers a unique white-glove service, where it takes over lead management and scheduling for its clients. Nickroo identified a significant challenge in how clients were servicing leads, with front desk staff and receptionists often lacking the sales training to convert leads effectively. Apollo's concierge service has proven to provide a 3x-12x ROI for its clients.
"Our strategy has a compounding effect because we dominate the area and stay top of mind with our clients' services all year long," explains Nickroo. "We know who and how long to target so we don't waste ad spend. Apollo has the most effective SMS and email campaigns – we provide this for our clients on a monthly basis."
As Apollo Virtue Media continues to grow and expand, it is looking forward to the future with ambitious plans. The company aims to further its reach and impact in the aesthetic industry by continuously innovating its marketing strategies and enhancing its service offerings. Apollo Virtue Media is also committed to investing in the professional development of its team, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry trends and technologies. This commitment to excellence and growth underscores the company’s mission to provide unparalleled digital marketing services to aesthetic practices worldwide.
Apollo Virtue Media invites anyone interested in learning more about its services to visit https://apollovirtuemedia.com/contact or schedule a 30-minute strategy session with the team.
About Apollo Virtue Media
Apollo Virtue Media is a leading digital marketing firm specializing in the aesthetic industry. With a data-driven approach and expertise in scaling aesthetic practices, Apollo Virtue Media is the go-to source for businesses looking to dominate their area and achieve the growth they deserve.
Amir Nickroo
Apollo Virtue Media
