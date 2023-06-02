Eltropy to Host Webinar on How CFIs Can Set Themselves Up for Success with ChatGPT
On June 8, Eltropy's Murali Mahalingam and Saahil Kamath to provide actionable insights to help credit unions and banks harness the power of generative AI
ChatGPT represents a remarkable leap forward in conversational AI, and we are eager to explore its potential impact on credit unions.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar titled "Cracking the Code on ChatGPT: How CFIs Can Set Themselves Up for Success." This informative, interactive session will provide valuable insights into the implementation and optimal usage of ChatGPT within the credit union industry.
Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 9:00 AM PDT / 12:00 Noon EDT (US and Canada)
ChatGPT has made a significant impact since its introduction in late 2022, revolutionizing content creation with its ability to generate high-quality, human-sounding text in an instant. This transformative technology has implications for nearly every industry, including the financial sector.
Eltropy strongly believes that fostering more conversations with consumers is the key to success for community financial institutions. While generative AI offers numerous benefits, there are also challenges surrounding compliance, appropriate usage, use case fit, and more. This webinar aims to address these concerns and help community financial institutions (CFIs) prepare for a successful implementation of ChatGPT.
Led by Murali Mahalingam, Eltropy Senior Vice President of AI Business, and Saahil Kamath, Head of AI Product, the webinar will cover the following key topics:
- ChatGPT's role in the credit union landscape
- How to leverage generative AI to expand your digital capabilities and deliver an elevated customer experience
- Ensuring compliance and security while benefiting from ChatGPT
- Identifying and overcoming common pitfalls in AI usage
Murali Mahalingam, SVP of AI Business at Eltropy, expressed his excitement about the upcoming webinar, stating, "ChatGPT represents a remarkable leap forward in conversational AI, and we are eager to explore its potential impact on credit unions. This webinar will provide actionable insights to help CFIs harness the power of generative AI effectively.”
Saahil Kamath, Head of AI Product at Eltropy, emphasized the significance of maintaining compliance and ensuring appropriate usage of Generative AI in the financial industry. “In this webinar, our objective is to empower credit unions with the knowledge and strategies required to navigate the complexities surrounding 'Generative AI' and introduce compelling use cases that inspire confidence in implementing this process.”
Community financial institutions shouldn’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights into ChatGPT and its application within the credit union industry.
Register for the June 8 webinar today.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions – all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
