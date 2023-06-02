Electromagnetic Weapons Market : Electromagnetic Pulse Generators by Type at CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030

electromagnetic weapons Demand

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electromagnetic Weapons Market by Type (Rail Guns, Coil Guns, and Electromagnetic Pulse Generators), Platform (Land-Based, Air-Based, and Sea-Based), and End User (Military and Homeland Security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."As per the report, the global electromagnetic weapons Industry was valued at $350.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,060.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The development of electromagnetic weapons has increased in the military sector. The factors such as increased military spending, rise in development of electromagnetic weapons, and advancements in technology are the are expected to propel the market growth. Electromagnetic weapons are being developed to disable electronic systems. These weapons bombard electronic systems with energy pulses to cause overloading and shut down. China, Russia, and the U.S. are actively pursuing these weapons to be added in their military arsenals.

On the basis of platform, the electromagnetic weapons market is segregated into land-based, air-based, and sea-based. In 2020, the sea-based segment dominated the market. Developed nations such as the U.S. have started several research and development programs for evolution of technologies to develop advanced naval electromagnetic weapons. Sea-based electromagnetic weapons are integrated into combat ships, submarines, and unmanned surface vehicles. Use of sea-based electromagnetic weapons in navy surface ships offer defense against surface craft, UAVs, and anti-ship missiles.

The market is driven by growth in use of electromagnetic weapons in combat operations, modernization of weapons in militaries, and development of compact electromagnetic weapons for unmanned aerial vehicles. Technological advancements and increasing development of advanced weapons by governments across the world further supplement growth of this market. However, factors such as limitations associated with anti-personnel high-powered microwaves and risk of high collateral damage by use of electromagnetic weapons hamper growth of the electromagnetic weapons market. Increasing investments by government and defense organizations and rising demand from emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the electromagnetic weapons market.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 crisis has created uncertainty in the electromagnetic weapons market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Governments of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and sales.

Governments across the world prioritized the healthcare industry to combat the widespread COVID-19 virus, which adversely affected performance of the defense industry. Revenue crunch and increased maintenance costs were some of the major factors affecting electromagnetic weapon manufacturers, owing to increased trade and travel restrictions. Moreover, dramatic drop in GDP of prominent economies such as the U.S., the UK, China, France, India, and Germany in 2020 has led to decrease in investments toward the defense industry. The pandemic lockdown was lifted and then re-instated to curb the ascendance of the COVID-19 infections as public utilities were gradually opened in major countries such as the UK, India, and Italy.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By type, the railgun segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By platform, the sea-based segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.