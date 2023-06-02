EIB and Ukrainian Railways sign €6.7 million EU grant to address urgent needs of rail transport services

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, and Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) have signed a €6.7 million EU grant agreement to back the company’s activities during Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. The EU grant will cover the most urgent needs of Ukraine’s only railway company, which is keeping the country’s economy and people moving during a brutal second year of war.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia has played a pivotal role in providing transport services and evacuating people from the regions most affected by Russian attacks. It has become the main avenue for transporting refugees, humanitarian aid, diplomatic delegations and food shipments.

The €6.7 million EU grant for Ukrzaliznytsia was originally earmarked for the EIB Ukraine railway modernisation project to upgrade and electrify part of the railway system in Ukraine.

With the war, needs have changed. Following a decision from the European Commission, the original grant was repurposed to provide urgent emergency support to Ukrainian Railways so that it can continue its railway operations and support urgent passenger and humanitarian aid transport needs.

Anton Mishyn, member of the Management Board of JSC Ukrainian Railways, said: “The support from our partners for Ukrainian Railways and Ukrainians is more important than ever. We appreciate the European Union’s and the European Investment Bank’s prompt response to our needs. This is crucial to maintain the company’s liquidity, restore enemy-damaged infrastructure and ensure the sustainable operation of the railways. We believe in our joint victory and expect to see a number of new integration infrastructure projects.”

Speaking from Kyiv where the agreement was signed, Jean-Erik de Zagon, head of the Resident Representation of the European Investment Bank to Ukraine, said: “Ukrzaliznytsia is a vivid example of Ukrainian resilience. Millions of people have been saved from active combat areas thanks to the evacuation trains, and millions of tonnes of goods and medicines have been delivered to those who need them. This €6.7 million EU grant agreement that we have signed today will help Ukrzaliznytsia to continue running, to stay on schedule as much as possible and to carry on doing its important job.”

