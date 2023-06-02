Ukraine to receive €50 million EU grant for temporary bridges 

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, has signed an EU grant agreement for over €50 million with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. The funds will support the agency in the emergency acquisition of temporary bridges to improve mobility, helping the country surmount obstacles caused by Russian attacks by connecting the Ukrainian population with the aid and services they need.

Much transport infrastructure has been destroyed since Russia began its war against Ukraine, isolating millions of people from the rest of the country and cutting them off from medical care, humanitarian aid, food and pharmaceutical supplies. To serve the agency’s priority of building temporary bridges, the EIB will provide Ukraine with the EU grant funds available under the Neighbourhood Investment Platform, originally granted to enhance the country’s transport networks.

This grant complements the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response packages prepared in cooperation with the European Commission as an urgent measure to support Ukraine. Of the €2.3 billion in emergency relief granted, €1.7 billion was already paid out in 2022 to finance critical infrastructure needs to keep the country going.

Mustafa Nayyem, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine said that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 157 bridges and overpasses had been destroyed in Ukraine. “We appreciate that the EIB and EU partners are ready to support us as we rebuild bridges that will be connecting millions of Ukrainians facing the consequences of war. The priority is to put bridges on the sections of road on which the humanitarian situation in the region critically depends. Temporary bridges purchased by the EU grant funds will help to connect Ukrainian people with services that are vital for their survival and resistance.”

At the signature ceremony in Kyiv, EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas said: “The rapid replacement or reconstruction of bridges, allowing restoration of the critical road network connections, is a matter of priority, in order to ensure prompt evacuations of civil population, supply of necessary medical and humanitarian aid, as well as to provide access to basic social services and ensure regional connectivity.”

