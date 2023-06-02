Andreas Lazarou appoints Dody Constantinou to head the newly formed Lazarou Art Team
Andreas Lazarou, managing director of Lazarou Hair Duke Street, announced the appointment of Dody Constantinou as the head of the newly formed Lazarou Art Team.CARDIFF, CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andreas Lazarou, managing director of Lazarou Hair Duke Street, announced the appointment of Dody Constantinou as the head of the newly formed Lazarou Art Team. The team will participate in local and global hair competitions, showcasing their creativity and skills.
"I am thrilled to have Dody Constantinou head our art team”, said Andreas Lazarou. "With his creative vision, approachable personality and experience in competing, I am confident that Dody and the team will create innovative hairstyles that will win competitions and dazzle audiences."
Dody Constantinou is a multi-award winning hairdressing champion: He competed in national and international championships for over 21 years.
Amongst his greatest accolades are:
British Champion 2001 & 7 times thereafter
British Champion in Lady’s Creative Hair 2009
Junior and Senior Trainer for British World Cup Team 2008
Part of the Junior Squad that won the World Cup
Constantinou will lead a team of talented Lazarou hair stylists and barbers who share his commitment to excellence in hair colouring, hair cutting and hair styling:
"I am honoured to be leading the Lazarou Art Team," said Dody Constantinou. "I look forward to working with the talented stylists and barbers and creating hairstyles that will inspire people worldwide."
Their first competitions are the Global Creative Awards in May 2023. On a national level, the team will submit work in the categories salon team of the year, new talent colourist of the year, men’s hairstylist of the year, creative haircutter of the year and creative colourist of the year. Gold winners of the national level will move on to the international live competition in Chicago.
Andreas Lazarou’s family has had a significant influence in the hairdressing and barbering industry in the UK since 1966. The Lazarou family now runs the Lazarou Hair Group with multiple hair salons and barber shops across South-Wales. The Lazarou family is known for their innovative and creative approach in hairdressing, which has helped them win multiple hairdressing awards in the last decades.
For more information about the Lazarou Hair Group and the Lazarou Art Team, please visit their website at http://www.lazarouhairsalons.co.uk/besthairdresserscardiff
