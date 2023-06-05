IDEA® World Returns to L.A. Live

Fitness professionals from all over the world attend IDEA World for inspiration. IDEA World offers premier educational and networking opportunities for fitness professionals. Fitness professionals attend IDEA World for the camaraderie and connection, in addition to the top-notch sessions.

Fitness professionals join the MOVEment and expand connection opportunities

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Success in the fitness industry revolves around knowledge, inspiration and community — and in answering the call to help others find a path toward well-being, supported with the best career tools. Fitness professionals find all they need to succeed at 2023 IDEA® World, July 12-16, in Los Angeles. This is much more than a 4-day educational event — it’s a celebration of MOVEment designed to superpower health and well-being.



This dynamic annual gathering is crucial for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, business owners, and anyone who recognizes the life-changing benefits of a healthy body and mind. Attending this event allows them to maintain their professional reputation and stay connected to the latest industry developments.



"IDEA® World sets the standard for the fitness industry," said Ryan Halvorson, director of event programming at IDEA. "Throughout the years, we’ve witnessed numerous success stories stemming from our sessions, not to mention the countless individuals who draw inspiration from our influential speakers. Whether you're a personal trainer enhancing clients' movement capabilities, a group fitness instructor fostering joy through physical activity, or a coach guiding others towards healthier choices, IDEA® World is the transformative event where lives are reshaped."



This year’s highlights include:

- Words of wisdom from fitness icon Donna Richardson, co-host of the ESPN Fitness Pros Show, and the 2023 IDEA Jack LaLanne Award recipient.

- The ability to earn up to 24 continuing education credits approved by numerous certification agencies.

- Specialty tracks that zero in on top-of-mind topics for today’s fit pros, including exercise science research, nutrition and behavior change, group fitness trends, and more.

- “Events within the event” that help fitness professionals thrive in their chosen career path, such as IDEA Club & Studio Summit, powered by Boutique Fitness Solutions, a one-day, high-powered event for owners and managers.

- The IDEA World Fitness & Nutrition Expo, which includes hundreds of fitness, nutrition, apparel, wellness and technology brands, plus inspiring workouts led by top fitness presenters.

- The opportunity to connect with fellow fitness professionals, reignite prime motivation, and explore fresh avenues for success.

"As the fitness industry undergoes constant transformation, IDEA World remains committed to being the focal point for achieving career-changing education and experiences," stated Amy Boone Thompson, chief executive officer and owner of IDEA®. "For four decades, we have wholeheartedly embraced our responsibility as the most reliable professional association, and we eagerly anticipate reiterating to our attendees, members and exhibitors the pivotal role IDEA plays in shaping the industry."

Thompson emphasized, "This is a jubilant tribute to our industry's prominent position on the wellness continuum. Embracing infinite potential entails thriving despite challenges, attaining unprecedented business achievements, and, above all, making a greater impact for every human who values health and wellness. IDEA's mission is to ignite wide-reaching inspiration, a foremost advantage of attending, leaving participants revitalized and infused with renewed motivation."

About IDEA Health & Fitness Association

IDEA® Health & Fitness Association has served as the world’s leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 40 years. We deliver world-class content and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via our five publications, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal. We also power fit pros through our fitness, business and nutrition conferences, and with hundreds of streaming videos and digital courses available on ideafit.com. Additionally, with IDEA FitnessConnect, we have the largest national industry-wide directory linking over 275,000 fitness professionals to more than 40 million consumers. We Inspire the World to Fitness® with the passion and dedication of IDEA Members in more than 80 countries.

