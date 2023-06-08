PandaMR and Jetex announce partnership to create world’s first Metaverse terminal.

Jetex, the global leader in luxury jet services, and PandaMR, leading provider of metaverse solutions, have announced an exclusive partnership.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jetex, the global leader in luxury jet services, and PandaMR, a leading provider of metaverse solutions, have announced an exclusive partnership and created a virtual VIP terminal in the metaverse. The world’s first metaverse FBO allows Jetex's clients to explore the full luxury jet experience in a fully immersive virtual environment. In addition, one of the most popular jets is replicated on the platform, allowing passengers to explore the comfort of the aircraft before boarding.The virtual VIP terminal is already accessible and allows users to interact with virtual environments and other users in real time. The user flow was specifically designed to replicate the real-life experience of luxury flights. For this custom-fit features were implemented, such as the virtual hostess, who welcomes the users and accompanies them from arrival to departure.The terminal includes the main reception area, the Cigar and Entertainment lounges, the departure and arrival gate, the jet cabin, and more, all custom designed to replicate the actual premises of Jetex in Dubai."We are thrilled to partner with Jetex to showcase luxury travel services in the metaverse. Our experts thoroughly worked on every detail to create a customized platform that would be a perfect fit for Jetex's VIP clientele. The world’s first metaverse VIP terminal is ready to welcome its visitors and explorers thanks to this cooperation”, Vahe Khachatryan, Commercial Director of PandaMR mentions.About PandaMRPandaMR is a leading provider of business metaverse solutions, offering a wide range of services. The company creates custom metaverse experiences for businesses under their brands. In addition, PandaMR offers an integrated AI assistant to take care of customer support in Metaverse, as well as integrated e-commerce solutions to enhance the existing online solutions into the immersive 3D world.

