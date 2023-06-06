ConTIPI Medical Ltd Raises $40MM of Structured Capital from Capital IP Investment Partners and Ghost Tree Partners
ConTIPI Medical is an Israeli medical device company who provides non-invasive and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor disordersCAESAREA, ISRAEL, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ConTIPI Medical Ltd (“ConTIPI”), an innovator in the field of providing non-surgical and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor disfunctions, today announced it has secured a total of $40MM of structured capital from Capital IP Investment Partners (“Capital IP”) and Ghost Tree Partners. The proceeds will be used to bring ConTIPI’s new product, ProVate, to the market.
After the success of ConTIPI’s previous product for Stress Urinary Incontinence (“SUI”), the Impressa device, and its acquisition by Kimberly Clark, ConTIPI’s following innovation is the ProVate Device, intended to manage Pelvic Organ Prolapse (“POP”) in women. Approximately 54 million American women over 20 years old suffer from POP* according to various studies. At present, the available treatment options for this condition involve either invasive surgery, which has a failure rate of up to 30%**, or the use of non-invasive pessaries, which require a physician's assistance for insertion and removal and are associated with several adverse events. ConTIPI’s ProVate will address this large unmet need in the market by empowering women to take control over their own treatment. ProVate is a non-surgical and disposable POP management solution that comes ready-to-use within a disposable applicator, to be used vaginally by the user at her will, very similar to a menstrual tampon. The device has a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for marketing in the USA and has been granted the CE mark for marketing in Europe.
Simultaneous with securing the financing, ConTIPI established a commercial partnership with Indegene, a digital-first, life science commercialization company. Indegene will provide several services across the commercialization process, including sales, PRMA (pricing, reimbursement, and market access), medical affairs, medical communications, pharmacovigilance, regulatory, marketing, and commercial operations support. Indegene’s data-driven omnichannel marketing solution has been known to generate a greater impact than field sales representatives alone, resulting in better customer experiences at a fraction of the cost of the traditional model. Using its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and health care provider (HCP) data to expertly segment and target HCPs, Indegene will help ConTIPI deploy highly effective and efficient curated sales and marketing strategies (https://www.indegene.com/).
“We are very excited to secure the financing round for the ProVate device, with experienced investors such as Capital IP and Ghost Tree Partners, who spent much time and effort in order to close the deal, and at the same time also close our agreement with Indegene, a digital-first, life science commercialization company who will provide the marketing, sales, reimbursement and regulatory services to the project. We believe that gathering of secured capital, devoted financial advisors from Bourne Partners, and talented marketing, will drive the project to the place it deserves to be, helping millions of women, globally.”, said Dr. Elan Ziv, CEO & Medical Director at ConTIPI.
Capital IP Managing Partner Aron Dantzig, and Ghost Tree Partners Managing Director David Byrne, issued a joint statement stating "Capital IP and Ghost Tree Partners are excited and incredibly proud to have provided a unique financing solution for ConTIPI's groundbreaking ProVate device, which has received FDA approval. Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) is a prevalent condition affecting millions of women globally. Unfortunately, the current treatment options for POP present significant challenges, such as invasive surgery with a high failure rate or reliance on non-invasive pessaries requiring frequent physician visits. The introduction of the ProVate device signifies a turning point in addressing these challenges. It empowers women to regain crucial control over their medical treatment and conveniently manage it within the comfort and privacy of their own homes. Capital IP and Ghost Tree feel deeply honored to be part of this innovative device, which we firmly believe will have a profoundly positive impact on the lives of women worldwide.”
Bourne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to ConTIPI Medical Ltd.
About ConTIPI Medical Ltd
ConTIPI Medical, and its associate company ConTIPI Limited, both located at the Caesarea Industrial Park in Israel, provide non-surgical and disposable vaginal solutions for women with various Pelvic Floor Disorders. ConTIPI’s previous device for stress urinary incontinence, the Impressa device, was acquired by Kimberly Clark Worldwide and is available for sale. For more information, please visit https://contipi.com/.
About Capital IP Investment Partners
Capital IP Investment Partners (“Capital IP” or “CapIP”) is a minority co-founded specialty credit firm focused exclusively on investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Our collaborative approach to investing, combined with our technology-industry expertise, allows Capital IP to assess the intrinsic value of growing technology businesses and to offer a range of novel, creative financing solutions. The Capital IP team has a long, proven history of providing flexible structured credit to companies in the technology sector and continues to lead the industry in financial innovation. The principals of CapIP have historically invested over $1.3 billion in innovative, emerging companies. For more information on Capital IP Investment Partners, please visit: www.capitalip.com.
About Ghost Tree Partners
Headquartered in Irvine, CA, Ghost Tree Partners is an alternative asset manager focused on providing private credit financing solutions to small and middle-market borrowers in the US and developed Europe and Asia. Founded in 2021, the firm is led by Mark Fox, Scott Warner, Jeff Willardson and David Byrne, who combine for over 85 years of investment experience with Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital Credit, Fidelity and PAAMCO Prisma (KKR affiliate). The team has collaborated to invest billions of dollars on behalf of the world’s most sophisticated investors throughout their careers. At Ghost Tree, their private credit financing solutions include corporate cash flow loans, specialty finance, asset backed lending and real estate bridge loans. For more information on Ghost Tree Partners, please visit: https://gt-gp.com/.
