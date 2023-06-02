Innovation leads to Barb Lundy’s Colorado Authors League Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Submit Release
Many brick-and-mortar bookstores have shuttered. Amazon now publishes seventy percent of new titles, and most books appear in multiple formats, including print, e-book, and audiobook.”
— Barb Lundy
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado Authors League (CAL) recognizes the outstanding work, significant contributions, and distinguished achievements of Barb Lundy with their 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. A multi-genre writer, Lundy has had a long and successful career in the publishing arts.

“Upheaval in the publishing industry has placed a growing list of responsibilities on authors after they complete their final drafts,” Lundy said. Getting books into the hands of readers has become the biggest challenge for writers as traditional distribution options disappear. Many brick-and-mortar bookstores have shuttered in the last decade. Amazon now publishes seventy percent of new titles, and most books appear in multiple formats, including print, e-book, and audiobook.

As president of the Colorado Authors League for three years, Lundy led a strong board to make a series of innovations. They improved member communications, marketing strategy forums, and enhanced benefits. “We have members across Colorado. Now that Zoom has become a standard technology, we hold meetings and classes online. Members across the state can stay active in CAL,” Lundy said.

Lundy writes easy-to-read public policy, business assessments, and people profiles. A widely published poet, Barb was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her popular poetry collection, The Fiction of Stone, came out in 2020. Using her marketing skills, Barb has guided countless authors to publication. She also taught writing at Denver area colleges for many years.

About Colorado Authors League
The Colorado Authors League (CAL) supports and promotes its community of published writers while connecting with and adding value to the reading world. Formed in 1931, authors join to keep up with changes in writing and publishing. CAL provides like-minded people with a place to share knowledge, contacts, and marketing expertise. To learn more, go to coloradoauthors.org.

