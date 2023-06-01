From Njoupouo Yap Mariatou, Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO)

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

On the occasion of the celebration of the Independence of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to express to you my warm and heartfelt congratulations and my wishes for the progress and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

I am delighted with the excellent cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Civil Defence Organization, marked most recently by the official visit I conducted on 18-19 May 2023 during which Your Excellency granted me a very fruitful audience.

I assure you of my firm determination to work towards consolidating the promising prospects offered by this partnership in the field of civil defence.

Please accept, Your excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Njoupouo Mariatou Yap

Secretary General of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO)