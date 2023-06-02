The MODERNISM Cullinan Crystalware Collection - Discover The Ultimate Drinks Experience

MODERNISM Cullinan Highball Glass MODERNISM Cullinan Champagne Coupe MODERNISM Cullinan Red Wine Glass

Inspired by the legendary diamond, the MODERNISM Cullinan Crystalware Collection elevates modern glassware into a new era with innovate design creativity.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- First Class Design - Modernism Design Studio

Few contemporary glassmakers can rival the daring creations of MODERNISM, with the Melbourne based design studio's latest collection. Lead Designer Lara K challenged the traditional glass by bringing it to modern days. Innovation in design by reshaping the traditional bowl glass.

Modernism Cullinan crystal glassware are shaped in facets that refract light throughout the glass. This is only similar to that of a beautiful diamond. Our glasses are the representation of pure class. The balance of art, sophistication, elegance and perfect functionality.

The faceted design of these remarkable glasses not only adds an aesthetic allure but also serves a purpose that enhances the wine-drinking experience. With their unique architecture, these glasses facilitate the aeration of wine, unlocking its full bouquet and flavor profile. As the facets delicately guide the alcohol to the desired destination on the palate, we are captivated by the way in which this intricate dance of flavors unfolds, enveloping our senses in a symphony of taste.

Each design in this collection is a stunning work of art, meticulously crafted by hand from the finest lead-free crystal. It takes up to 40 intricate steps to bring each unique design to life. Skilled artisans pour their expertise and passion into every detail, shaping the crystal with precision and adding exquisite finishing touches.

Our design studio seeks out creatives who embody these same principles, with a contemporary take on tradition and a passion for exploring forward-thinking designs. We welcome customers who can appreciate something truly unique, as well as those who can reimagine the old in innovative and exciting ways.