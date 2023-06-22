Kling Group Opens a New Brokerage Under Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Kling Group)

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Kling Group

KLING GROUP, led by DEBORAH KLING, is a group of real estate professionals who are highly skilled and dedicated to delivering exceptional service.

PACE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading real estate sales team, The Kling Group recently opened their new brokerage now called Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Kling Group. Being recognized as one of the best in the industry rewards - The Kling Group’s commitment and passion towards helping their clients sell their house quicker and for a higher price compared to most other real estate agents.

Spear heading The Kling Group, Deborah Kling speaking about the reason behind their success, said: “I am honored and proud of our team, I have received a top producer award every full year of my real estate career since receiving my real estate license. I also received a top gun award from the Women's Council of Realtors in 2020. We believe that our commitment and passion towards what we do has been the main driving force behind our success. We want our clients to get the best deal possible and we are happy and willing to go the extra mile to deliver what we promise and what our clients have come to expect from one of the best real estate teams in the US.”

Besides being a licensed Loan officer at Nexa mortgage - The Kling Group Founder, Deborah Kling also focuses positively on impacting people through second mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving. They have a Go Serve Big Mission, where they donate a portion of their income from home sales to amazing charities such as: FoodRaising Friends, Inc. - Northwest Florida's prominent nutritional bridge for children & teens.

