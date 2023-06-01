UZBEKISTAN, June 1 - The European Union will provide invaluable support in the development of three areas in our country

On May 31 of this year, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiev received the Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan Charlotte Adrian.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Erkin Rustamov and heads of relevant structures, as well as Head of the EU Cooperation Department Wim Riepma, Political Officer Thomas Huet, project managers Elbek Khodjaev and Danuta Elguf.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the first meeting and expressed gratitude for the acceptance and further cooperation. In recent years, cooperation has reached a new level, the practical expression of which was the entry into force for Uzbekistan of the system of special preferences of the European Union for sustainable development and effective governance ("GSP+").

For information: According to which, Uzbekistan was accepted as a beneficiary country under the General System of Preferences ("GSP+"). This status is an important milestone in relations and allows to deepen the dialogue between the parties, as well as trade exchange.

The guests also highly appreciated the great attention paid to ensuring macroeconomic stability, the process of "Initiative Budget" and the government's policy aimed at increasing transparency and openness of the state budget. It is worth noting that for the EU, compliance with the principles of openness and transparency of the budget is one of the most important factors of cooperation. Currently, the Government has developed and is implementing a number of strategies in the public finance management system.

The foreign partner was informed about the ongoing work to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country, reduce inflation, despite various geopolitical crises on the world stage.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of further cooperation and financial support. The tasks to be implemented in cooperation with the European Union in 3 areas have been identified: digitalization, development of the “green” economy and agriculture.

During the implementation of the planned plans, an agreement was reached on the signing of a trilateral memorandum between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ambassador of the European Union to Uzbekistan.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan