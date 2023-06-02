ENVIRONMENT DAY CELEBRATED ACROSS THE GLOBE

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS (01 June 2023) World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June annually. It is the biggest single international environment day in every calendar year. This year the theme is BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION which simply falls in line with our national effort towards Pacific Safe & Green Games.

Led by the United Nations Environment Program, the event has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach for millions of people across the world.

In the Solomon Islands, the Environment and Conservation Division through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology would like encourage Partners & stakeholders to mark the day on Monday 5th June 2023 with efforts to BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION.

The Minister responsible for Environment Mr. Stanley Festus Sofu will make a nationwide address through the National Broadcaster SIBC. That will be followed by a live panel discussion and updates on the topic of Plastic pollution from experts in various fields that are connected to the issue of plastic pollution in the country. The public is therefore encouraged to tune(call) in & part of the discussion on ways forward to beat plastic pollution & waste management.

One that note, the Ministry would also like to acknowledge stakeholders in Honiara, Provinces and communities who will be hosting planned activities to mark this global event. We highly appreciate your commitment to engage in simple activities that promote taking actions to beat the issue of plastics and waste pollution.

Wish you all enjoyable World Environment Day 2023, BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION. Ends////

-MECDM Press