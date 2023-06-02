European Political Community summit takes place in Moldova bringing together 45 countries

The second meeting of the European Political Community brought together leaders from across the continent at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, on 1 June.

“We are 45 countries represented here in Chișinău – it is a powerful symbol,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

In this second meeting, hosted by Moldova, 27 EU member states, the United Kingdom, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and other European countries took part.

The President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament also joined the meeting.

They discussed joint efforts for peace and security, including the Russian war against Ukraine, and energy resilience and connectivity and mobility in Europe.

The European Political Community is a platform created last year for political coordination that does not replace any existing organisation, structure or process and does not aim to create new ones at this stage.

The next European Political Community meetings will take place in Spain and the United Kingdom.

