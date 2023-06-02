Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,670 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,708 in the last 365 days.

European Political Community summit takes place in Moldova bringing together 45 countries

The second meeting of the European Political Community brought together leaders from across the continent at Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, on 1 June.

“We are 45 countries represented here in Chișinău – it is a powerful symbol,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

In this second meeting, hosted by Moldova, 27 EU member states, the United Kingdom, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and other European countries took part.

The President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament also joined the meeting.

They discussed joint efforts for peace and security, including the Russian war against Ukraine, and energy resilience and connectivity and mobility in Europe.

The European Political Community is a platform created last year for political coordination that does not replace any existing organisation, structure or process and does not aim to create new ones at this stage.

The next European Political Community meetings will take place in Spain and the United Kingdom.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Political Community summit takes place in Moldova bringing together 45 countries

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more